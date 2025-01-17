Couple fined $165,000 for harming rare flower in Pismo Beach

January 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A rural Pismo Beach couple agreed this week to pay a $165,000 fine for grading that damaged the habitat of a protected flower.

District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that his office settled an environmental enforcement action against the couple concerning damage to one of the few habitat areas of the rare Pismo Clarkia plant. The settlement addresses the unauthorized grading the couple conducted on their private property located off Oak Park Boulevard near Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach.

Darin and Carilyn Kruse graded a small portion of their property without first obtaining the necessary grading permit or incidental take permit. These actions threatened the Pismo Clarkia, a plant species that is found in only approximately 24 locations worldwide, all within San Luis Obispo County.

As part of the settlement, the Kruses agreed to an injunction that prohibits them from violating grading laws and other fish and game laws in the future and to pay $165,000 in civil penalties and costs. The civil penalties will be earmarked to support the continued enforcement of environmental laws within San Luis Obispo County.

The Pismo Clarkia is listed as endangered under both the California Endangered Species Act and the federal Endangered Species Act. Its extremely limited range makes it particularly vulnerable to habitat loss and disturbance.

“Protecting our environment and preserving our natural resources is a top priority for our office,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “The Pismo Clarkia is a unique treasure of San Luis Obispo County, and we must ensure its survival for future generations. This settlement sends a clear message that our office will vigorously enforce environmental laws and hold property owners and developers accountable to obtaining the requisite permits prior to doing the work.”

For more information about environmental regulations and permitting requirements, please contact the SLO County Planning and Building Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

