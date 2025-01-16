Front Page  »  

Fire destroys vehicle at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

January 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning.

A crew from the San Luis Obispo Fire Department put out the burning vehicle before it spread to nearby vegetation. The fire destroyed the vehicle.

 


Loading...
Subjects:         
Related:


0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
﻿