Fire destroys vehicle at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
January 16, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning.
A crew from the San Luis Obispo Fire Department put out the burning vehicle before it spread to nearby vegetation. The fire destroyed the vehicle.
