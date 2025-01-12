Drones inspecting power lines in Pismo Beach

January 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Over the next few days, multiple drones are scheduled to inspect power poles and telecommunication poles in Pismo Beach, the police department announced on Saturday.

Spectrum Communications and PG&E contracted with a drone company to conduct inspections of the various poles. The drones are restricted to making recordings of only pole tops and the pole tags, which are about fifteen feet above ground level.

Anyone with any concerns about the drones is asked to call the Pismo Beach Police Department’s non-emergency phone number, (805) 773-2208.

