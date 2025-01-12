Drones inspecting power lines in Pismo Beach
January 11, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Over the next few days, multiple drones are scheduled to inspect power poles and telecommunication poles in Pismo Beach, the police department announced on Saturday.
Spectrum Communications and PG&E contracted with a drone company to conduct inspections of the various poles. The drones are restricted to making recordings of only pole tops and the pole tags, which are about fifteen feet above ground level.
Anyone with any concerns about the drones is asked to call the Pismo Beach Police Department’s non-emergency phone number, (805) 773-2208.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines