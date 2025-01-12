Driver killed in crash with semi truck in Santa Maria
January 11, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A driver was killed in a crash with a semi truck in Santa Maria on Saturday morning, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the driver crashed his vehicle into a semi truck on Highway 1 near Main Street. The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene.
The semi-truck driver was uninjured in the crash The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
