Driver killed in crash with semi truck in Santa Maria

January 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A driver was killed in a crash with a semi truck in Santa Maria on Saturday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the driver crashed his vehicle into a semi truck on Highway 1 near Main Street. The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was uninjured in the crash The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...