Find deals in San Luis Obispo County on dining, happy hours, golf

January 26, 2025

Find great local sales and deals on dining, happy hours, lodging, golf and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano and Pismo Beach

Brighten up your day with a visit to one of the most unique dining experiences on the Central Coast – the Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano. Enjoy the train ride with flavors from their oakpit BBQ, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads and even Greek and Mexican specialties.

Happy hour specials

Enjoy their enticing happy hour drink and food specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Domestic beer $3

Imports and micro-brews $6

House wine $6

Well drinks $7

Large beef or chicken taco $4

Cheese quesadilla, fish taco, chips with guacamole, hummus with pita zucchini stix $5.

Rock and Roll Diners are located at 1300 Railroad Street in Oceano and at the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort at 165 Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During January, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $55 per person.

Choose one item from every course:

Appetizers



Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Warm Beet Salad

Oysters Rockefeller

Entrees



Grilled Flat Iron Steak

Salmon Paella

Winter Vegetable Fettuccine

Deserts



Tiramisu

Chevre Cheesecake

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Dine and Unwind Hotel Package

The package includes a city view deluxe king room with a private hot tub and two restaurant month dinner vouchers every night ($110 nightly value).

Available Jan. 2025:

Sunday through Thursdays | $239 a night

Fridays | $339 a night

Saturdays | $389 a night

Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Twilight special golf rate

Tee off at twilight with this limited time offer! Every day after 12 p.m., play a round of golf for just $59 for non-members and $49 for members.

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach

Restaurant Month Three-Course Meal Special

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During January, enjoy their three-course menu for $50 per person, no substitutions.

Choose one dish from each course:

Appetizers



French Onion Soup

Kale and Pomegranate Salad

Entrees



Flat Iron Steak

Calamari Piccata

Deserts

Carrot Cake

Black and Blue Cobbler

Call (805) 595-7365 to make a reservation.

Restaurant Month and Hotel Package 2025

Stay Sunday through Thursday from Jan. 5 through 30 and receive two restaurant month dinner vouchers included every night of your stay ($100 nightly added value!)

Call (805) 595-7302 to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information. Spencer’s Fresh Markets Make a feast with Baby Back Pork Ribs at $4.99 a pound, Sweet Red Cherries at $3.99 a pound, and Green Beans at 99 cents a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

