Group wants to charge for well water in rural Paso Robles

January 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

For more than a decade, a group of people have sought to require landowners over the Paso Robles water basin to pay a fee for water usage. Even though nearly 80% of impacted property owners voted against the proposed fees in 2016, large agricultural businesses have continued their pursuit of fees on residential properties.

In the ongoing David versus Goliath battle over water rights, the Paso Basin Cooperative Committee met on Jan. 22 to review a rate study developed by two water districts: Shandon San Juan Water District and Estrella El Pomar Creston. Staff from the water districts previously worked on the proposed rates in private.

Approximately 8% are large corporate irrigated landowners who use 90% of the basin water. Initially, the plan was to have only the large commercial land owners pay for water usage.

Their latest plan, however, is to charge everyone in rural areas with wells over the basin, including small residential properties.

The 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act did not change water law, it was put into place to stop over-pumping of the basin. Current water law allows small water users to pump water through wells on their property without charge.

In pushing the fees, proponents reported the Paso Basin as “critically overdrafted,” However, the judge in a quite title lawsuit ruled the basin is not in critical overdraft, and instead had a minimal overdraft approximately 40 years ago.

In order to collect fees, the five Groundwater Sustainability Agencies will need to establish a Joint Powers Authority.

