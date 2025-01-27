Front Page  »  

Group wants to charge for well water in rural Paso Robles

January 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

For more than a decade, a group of people have sought to require landowners over the Paso Robles water basin to pay a fee for water usage. Even though nearly 80% of impacted property owners voted against the proposed fees in 2016, large agricultural businesses have continued their pursuit of fees on residential properties.

In the ongoing David versus Goliath battle over water rights, the Paso Basin Cooperative Committee met on Jan. 22 to review a rate study developed by two water districts: Shandon San Juan Water District and Estrella El Pomar Creston. Staff from the water districts previously worked on the proposed rates in private.

Approximately 8% are large corporate irrigated landowners who use 90% of the basin water. Initially, the plan was to have only the large commercial land owners pay for water usage.

Their latest plan, however, is to charge everyone in rural areas with wells over the basin, including small residential properties.

The 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act did not change water law, it was put into place to stop over-pumping of the basin. Current water law allows small water users to pump water through wells on their property without charge.

In pushing the fees, proponents reported the Paso Basin as “critically overdrafted,” However, the judge in a quite title lawsuit ruled the basin is not in critical overdraft, and instead had a minimal overdraft approximately 40 years ago.

In order to collect fees, the five Groundwater Sustainability Agencies will need to establish a Joint Powers Authority.

 


Gosh. I just can’t imagine that 200 wineries, heavily irrigating over 40,000 acres of vineyards, has somehow saved the basin from being emptied, when it turns out that Bob down the road keeping his grass green is the problem.


**/sarcasm–off**


Let me guess the Resnick’s are at it again?


Where to start? The rate study, paid for by grant funding from the State, was initiated by the five agencies that make up the Paso Basin Cooperative Committee. Nobody has been working on this in private; it is the paid rate study consultant who has developed different options on extraction rates. The vote addressed not extraction fees specifically, but the idea of one unified water district to represent all the landowners in the Basin. Neither of the water districts, both part of the PBCC, has “continued their pursuit of fees on residential properties” but in fact has supported other options. The County has lately been bringing the landowners it represents (including rural residents and large ag producers) into the know by finally giving them information and encouraging them to participate in the management of the Basin, management which is required by State law. Under that and other State laws, the water rights of all users cannot be infringed but the fact that all users benefit from the resource means they all have to participate in paying for that management, again required by law. And the proposed rate structure options would not include payment by rural landowners based on their extraction, but based on the average use of a rural holding, and amounting to less than $20.00 per year in the proposed rate study options.


