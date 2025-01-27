San Luis Obispo officers seek help identifying thieves
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole a purse while at a restaurant on Saturday afternoon.
Both women were wearing hats when they entered Finney’s Crafthouse on Monterey Street. The older woman was wearing a grey hat and the younger woman sported a tan ball cap.
Investigators area asking anyone who can help identify the women call Officer Cutler at (805) 594-8091.
