San Luis Obispo officers seek help identifying thieves

January 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole a purse while at a restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Both women were wearing hats when they entered Finney’s Crafthouse on Monterey Street. The older woman was wearing a grey hat and the younger woman sported a tan ball cap.

Investigators area asking anyone who can help identify the women call Officer Cutler at (805) 594-8091.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...