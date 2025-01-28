San Luis Obispo County Counsel Rita Neal retiring

January 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Counsel Rita Neal announced today she plans to retire on March 15.

Neal has worked for the county since 1998, when she was hired as a deputy county counsel. The SLO County Board of Supervisors appointed Neal to lead the office in Sept. 2012.

“I was intrigued with public service from the beginning of my career and knew what direction I wanted to go,” Neal said.

Neal’s office advises not only the Board of Supervisors, but all the county’s various departments, commissions, boards as well as the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and Regional Transportation Agency.

“It has been by honor and privilege to work in the SLO County Counsel’s office for all these years,” Neal said. “My career and role as county counsel has always been to do what is in the best interests of the county. That work was not always easy, but it has always been personally very rewarding.”

Supervisor Bruce Gibson worked with Rita for much of her tenure.

“Rita is an exceptional person and attorney and it’s been a great pleasure to know and work with her for more than 25 years,” Gibson said. “During my time in office, she helped guide the county through extremely difficult events, always with her calm good nature and solid legal advice.”

