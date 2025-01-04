Massive estate in rural Cambria sells after 15 years on the market

January 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After 15 years on the market, a massive estate in rural Cambria sold for $17,225,000 last week.

The San Luis Obispo County estate includes a Venetian-style 12,000 square-foot mansion, two guest homes, a caretakers cottage, helipad, vineyards, corrals, stables, and a 12,700-square-foot pavilion used to showcase luxury cars. Also included in the property is a separate 4,200-square-foot entertainment hall with full bar.

The 78.5-are property was first offered for sale in 2010 for $58 million. In 2019, the price jumped to $60 million, according to Mansion Global.

By 2021, the price had dropped to $40 million, then $28 million before it was purchased for $17.225 last week.

David Crabtree of Home & Ranch Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer who plans to make the property a generational compound.

