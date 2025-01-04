Massive estate in rural Cambria sells after 15 years on the market
January 3, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
After 15 years on the market, a massive estate in rural Cambria sold for $17,225,000 last week.
The San Luis Obispo County estate includes a Venetian-style 12,000 square-foot mansion, two guest homes, a caretakers cottage, helipad, vineyards, corrals, stables, and a 12,700-square-foot pavilion used to showcase luxury cars. Also included in the property is a separate 4,200-square-foot entertainment hall with full bar.
The 78.5-are property was first offered for sale in 2010 for $58 million. In 2019, the price jumped to $60 million, according to Mansion Global.
By 2021, the price had dropped to $40 million, then $28 million before it was purchased for $17.225 last week.
David Crabtree of Home & Ranch Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer who plans to make the property a generational compound.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines