Revamping Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo, construction starting

January 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The City of San Luis Obispo on Friday announced plans to begin construction in January to revamp of Mission Plaza. The revitalization of the heart of Downtown SLO is estimated to take nine months.

Construction is slated to begin as early as Jan. 13. During construction, commuters can expect minor traffic impacts on the corner of Broad Street and Monterey Street, with intermittent closures. Detours, including crosswalk reroutes into the plaza, will be clearly marked to maintain pedestrian safety and accessibility.

The Plaza Project includes:

Constructing a café kiosk with outdoor seating

Replacing public restrooms

Restoration to the historic Murray Adobe

In addition, the project will feature site improvements including new paving, enhanced lighting, and updated landscaping. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2025.

