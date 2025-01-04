Man seriously injured in vehicle versus pedestrian accident
January 3, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A man was seriously injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on the 1800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles on Thursday evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m., a silver Toyota Highlander crashed into the 74-year-old man, a resident of the area. The pedestrian sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
The vehicle’s driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers
determined that alcohol was not a contributing factor.
The Paso Robles Police Department is asking anyone with information about this crash to call the department at (805) 237-6464.
