Heather Moreno sworn in as San Luis Obispo County supervisor

January 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

With dozens of supporters in attendance, Heather Moreno was sworn in for her first term as District 5 supervisor today. John Peschong and Dawn Ortiz-Legg were also sworn in on Tuesday morning.

Moreno won 56.38% of the vote in the March 5 election, defeating Atascadero Councilwoman Susan Funk, who secured 41 percent.

District 1 Supervisor John Peschong ran unopposed for his third term on the board.

In District 3, Dawn Ortiz-Legg won 93.41% of the vote, with write in candidate Michelle Morrow receiving 6.59% of the vote.

The first regular board meeting of 2025 is scheduled for Jan. 14.

