Plane crashes near Highway 101 in Goleta, critical injuries
January 30, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A small plane crashed near Highway 101 in Goleta critically injuring both people on board on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the four-seat plane went down on Bishop Ranch. Responders transported a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
The plane burst into flames which started a small vegetation fire that firefighters quickly extinguished.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
