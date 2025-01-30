Plane crashes near Highway 101 in Goleta, critical injuries

January 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A small plane crashed near Highway 101 in Goleta critically injuring both people on board on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the four-seat plane went down on Bishop Ranch. Responders transported a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The plane burst into flames which started a small vegetation fire that firefighters quickly extinguished.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

