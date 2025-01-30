Cuesta College’s plan to protect immigrant students from federal agents

January 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

As immigration enforcement ramps up under President Donald Trump, Cuesta College administration implemented procedures for faculty and staff if approached by federal agents.

Even before Trump’s inauguration, the administration office sent out instructions to professors and staff;

Do not consent to entry or provide information. Notify the designated authorities, which include four administrators and the Cuesta College Police Department. Collect and forward any presented documents, such as warrants or subpoenas.

In the days following Trump’s inauguration, Cuesta College President Jill Stearns sent an email to professors and staff “to protect our undocumented students since schools are no longer designated as sensitive spaces.” She provided specific instructions for both the San Luis Obispo and the Paso Robles campuses when encountering federal agents.

At the main campus, Stearns ordered staff to say, “I am not obstructing your process, but I am not the designated campus official. Please follow me and I will walk you to the president’s office.” At the Paso Robles campus, Stearns told staff to say, “I am not obstructing your process, but I am not the designated campus official. Please follow me and I will walk you to the dean’s office.”

The campus then ordered red cards for staff and students that can be given to federal agents. The cards instruct the holder to not speak to agents, permit searches or allow entry into their homes.

On Wednesday, Sterns sent another email regarding migrant students. According to Sterns, federal agents generally carry administrative warrants which do not permit them to enter nonpublic places, including classrooms not open to the public.

“Cuesta College police are not required to and, accordingly, will not enforce federal immigration laws,” Sterns wrote. “FBI and DEA agents may have a reason to pursue criminal suspects on Campus. Cuesta College police may cooperate with those efforts to enforce criminal laws.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...