Santa Maria police seek help finding wanted man
January 4, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the community’s help in tracking down a man wanted for grand theft and vandalism.
Multiple local businesses have reported thefts of backflow devices that have cost thousands for the owners to replace and repair. Officers identified as Eliaquin Escobar as a suspect in the thefts.
Escobar is wanted for numerous grand thefts of backflow devices, felony vandalism, and vehicle theft. These backflow devices are normally made from metals like brass and copper, which can be sold to recycling businesses.
While investigating an unrelated crime, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies towed Escobar’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on the vehicle which located multiple backflow devices.
Officers then secured a warrant for Escobar’s arrest related to the thefts and vandalism.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case or Escobar’s location to contact Detective Servin at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1367 or the communications center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.
