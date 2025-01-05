Santa Maria police seek help finding wanted man

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the community’s help in tracking down a man wanted for grand theft and vandalism.

Multiple local businesses have reported thefts of backflow devices that have cost thousands for the owners to replace and repair. Officers identified as Eliaquin Escobar as a suspect in the thefts.

Escobar is wanted for numerous grand thefts of backflow devices, felony vandalism, and vehicle theft. These backflow devices are normally made from metals like brass and copper, which can be sold to recycling businesses.

While investigating an unrelated crime, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies towed Escobar’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on the vehicle which located multiple backflow devices.