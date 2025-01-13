Red flag warnings in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

January 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties because of a high risk of large fires with very rapid spread, according to the National Weather Service.

Anticipate gusty winds from the east and low humidity in the mountains of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. There will likely be damaging winds gusting between 55 and 70 mph.

The warning runs from 10 p.m. on Monday through 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

“If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long range spotting, which would threaten life and property,” according to the National Weather Service. “Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out.”

