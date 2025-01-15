Santa Barbara judge admonished for angry outburst

January 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas R. Adams was slapped last month with a public reprimand for inappropriate conduct during court proceedings, his third to date, according to the Commission on Judicial Performance.

The 84-year-old Adams was admonished after he yelled, threw off his glasses and threw papers at a defense attorney because he thought she shook her head at him. Deputy Public Defender Reem Yassin had passed the bar just three-months earlier.

Adams later sent Yassin a letter apologizing for his inappropriate conduct.

In addition, Adams made misleading statements to the California Commission on Judicial Performance during a previous ethics investigation in June 2023, when he said he already served his final day on the bench. However, he did not retire.

In 1993, the commission levied a private admonishment on Adams after he ordering a pro se family law litigant to be taken into custody for two days without a contempt hearing.

Judge Adams has been a judge of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court for nearly 50 years. His current term began in 2021.

