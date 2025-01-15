Eye on Ty: Shedding light on Paso manager’s multi-million-dollar claim

January 15, 2025

Editor’s note: This is the third in a three-part series regarding Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis’ claims of a conspiracy. Read part-one: Eye on Ty: Recording refutes Paso Robles manager’s conspiracy claim. Read part-two: Who is the pot dealer backing Lewis’ conspiracy claim?

By KAREN VELIE

The clock is running on Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis’ claim for more than $2.2 million against the city over what he says was harassment and a hostile work environment. The city rejected his claim and he now has until March 16 to file a lawsuit.

If he sues, Lewis will have to spell out the particulars in a civil complaint. He also will have to offer evidence to support what he claims. So far, Lewis has worked through social media and a few friendly local news outlets where his allegations are not subject to independent review by a court.

That could prove difficult. An examination of Lewis’ claims shows a reliance on allegations that are demonstrably false, that rely on competing versions of conversations and different memories from people who are cited in his claim, and a misunderstanding or misstatement of applicable state law.

At the heart of his claim, Lewis alleges that he was the target of a conspiracy involving Paso Robles Councilman Chris Bausch, a CalCoastNews reporter and three people who planned to run for seats on the city council. To support his claim, Lewis says that Bausch and the reporter held meetings where the “conspirators” discussed, “manufacturing and repeating false rumors” about him.

Lewis offered a statement from marijuana distributor Ernest Hall who said that Bausch and the CalCoastNews reporter organized meetings with Lewis’ critics to force him from office. Grace Hall, Ernest Hall’s wife, also declared that the meetings took place.

Ernest Hall included a shocking and demonstrably false allegation that the CalCoastNews reporter admitted taking part in the conspiracy and making up stories about Lewis.

If Lewis sues Paso Robles, he likely would include affidavits from Ernest and Grace Hall. Under California Code of Civil Procedure, those affidavits would have to be signed by each person and state that, “I certify (or declare) under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.”

Bausch and the reporter held no meetings with anyone, according to everyone who was allegedly at the meetings. The reporter denied admitting any wrongdoing to Ernest Hall and was incredulous that he would expect a reporter to conspire, make up stories and say that to anyone.

To support his claims of a conspiracy and personal attacks, Lewis cited what he said were false accusations on local radio programs. In one example, Lewis claims Bausch told a lie on KPRL, saying Lewis took a bribe from a consulting company that was working on the Paso Robles paid parking issue. Lewis also claims that CalCoastNews reporter Karen Velie repeated the accusation on KPRL.

The program, which was recorded, does not include any accusations by Bausch or Velie. Lewis would have to offer a court proof of his claims. In a lawsuit, attorneys for the people named in Lewis’ claim would have the opportunity to challenge his words and offer evidence of the recording.

Lewis also alleged that Bausch accused him on KPRL of having an affair with Gina Fitzpatrick, president of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce. That, Lewis said, led to an on-air discussion about the two. A review of the KPRL show fails to show any on-air discussions of Lewis having an affair with Fitzpatrick or anyone else.

Lewis also alleged that Bausch shared closed session information with a CalCoastNews reporter, a claim also repeated by several council members. Lewis said Bausch shared protected information from an April 16 closed session city council meeting in violation of the law.

On April 16, the city council discussed a petition to put a referendum on the November ballot to repeal a paid parking ordinance. During the meeting, the city council agreed to allow the city attorney and Lewis to meet with two proponents of the paid parking referendum on April 17 to discuss the closed session meeting.

Following the April 17 meeting, referendum proponent John Roush called CalCoastNews to discuss what he had learned. Several hours later, the reporter asked Bausch about the city council’s rejection of the referendum on KPRL.

In his claim, Lewis contends Bausch’s discussion on KPRL was a violation of closed session privacy requirements. However, voting to allow Lewis to discuss the closed session findings with Roush ended the privacy requirement. Once disclosed to an outside person, the matter becomes a public matter.

Lewis also claimed that Bausch accused him of attending sex parties. Those allegations could affect his ability to lead the city, Lewis said. Lewis accused Bausch of spreading the “baseless” allegations throughout the community.

Lewis has made repeated claims that Bausch spread untrue rumors about nude photos circulating throughout the community from parties Lewis attended. For decades, police department employees and members of the community have reported that some officers, Lewis and other leaders on the force engaged in untowardly behavior.

A former city employee attended a police department party at a private residence approximately a decade ago. More than an hour into the party, the employee said former Chief Lisa Solomon stripped off her clothes and jumped in a pool. Lewis, with his bathing suit on, followed the chief into the pool, the employee said.

The employee, who said she recently spoke with an investigator regarding Lewis’ claim, said dispatchers regularly displayed pictures of naked employees on computers at the police department. The employee was one of many who left the department because of what they thought was improper and uncomfortable behaviors.

While CalCoastNews does not have copies of the alleged photos, a woman shared a photo of Lewis in a hot tub with a topless woman.

Lewis was, at the time the photo was taken, chief of the Paso Robles Police Department.

Roughly four years ago, a teenager was arrested on a vehicle theft charge. Soon after, the teen’s mother was alleged to have asked Lewis to help her son. The mother and Lewis eventually wound up in a hot tub. A family member snapped a picture of the topless woman leaning against Lewis.

Shortly afterwards, the teen’s charges disappeared, according to a family member

Lewis did not respond to CalCoastNews’ reporter for this article. He did, however, send the questions to the Tribune with claims the reporter is attempting to extort him into admitting to crimes he did not commit. Lewis then asked the police department to investigate his allegation of extortion, according to the Tribune.

“The Paso Robles Police Department confirmed to The Tribune that it was investigating the allegations but did not share additional information,” according to the Tribune.

The city denied Lewis’ claim on Sept. 26. He then began pushing his allegations on social media and through news sources. Lewis has until March 16 to file a lawsuit against the city.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...