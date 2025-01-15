Grover Beach police arrest alleged Pismo Beach predator

January 14, 2025

By ANNIE BRAFF

Grover Beach Police arrested a Pismo Beach man today when he allegedly attempted to meet with a minor for sex, prompting an online safety warning.

Police took Mark David Pinson into custody in a Grover Beach parking lot where he had arranged to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old teenager. The Arroyo Grande Police Department Detective Unit helped conduct the operation targeting online child predators.

Police booked 59-year-old Mark David Pinson into San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple felony charges, including arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes and meeting with a minor for sexual reasons.

Online predators aren’t just a distant threat—they’re actively targeting children in San Luis Obispo County through social media, gaming platforms, and messaging apps. Multiple arrests in the past five year highlight how predators can reach children directly through their phones and devices, even while sitting at the family dinner table.

Parents have both the right and responsibility to protect their children online. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) recommend:

Actively monitor your child’s online accounts and device activity—this isn’t invasion of privacy, it’s protection.

Use parental controls and privacy settings on devices, apps, and gaming platforms.

Keep computers and devices in common areas of the home.

Know your children’s passwords and regularly review their friend lists and contacts.

Discuss which apps, games, and social media platforms your children use and join them yourself.

Set ground rules about not accepting friend requests or private messages from strangers.

Check privacy settings regularly—they can change with app updates.

Watch for warning signs like secretive online behavior or unknown gifts/packages arriving.

Parents can find additional resources and safety tips at the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing website, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, or NCMEC’s NetSmartz online safety education program.

Pinson remains in custody in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $25,000.

