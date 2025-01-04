Pismo Beach officers seek help identifying thieves
January 4, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Pismo Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding two thieves who broke into multiple vehicles early Friday morning.
Surveillance cameras caught the two suspects as they attempted to open door handles of cars parked along Wadsworth Avenue and the neighborhoods along Longview Avenue. Multiple victims reported that items were stolen from their vehicles.
According to officers, the suspects appear to be juveniles and likely live in the area.
Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department and reference case 25-0015. Officers warn against contacting the suspects.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines