Pismo Beach officers seek help identifying thieves

January 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Pismo Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding two thieves who broke into multiple vehicles early Friday morning.

Surveillance cameras caught the two suspects as they attempted to open door handles of cars parked along Wadsworth Avenue and the neighborhoods along Longview Avenue. Multiple victims reported that items were stolen from their vehicles.

According to officers, the suspects appear to be juveniles and likely live in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department and reference case 25-0015. Officers warn against contacting the suspects.

