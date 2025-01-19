SLO County gas prices rising again, find the lowest costs
January 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Propelled by oil costs hovering around $80 a barrel, gas prices are rising throughout the United States. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents last week to $4.67, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell six cents to $4.44 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices fell four cents to $3.12 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.68. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.12 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $3.99
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.05
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.15
- Speedway Express– Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.15
- 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.15
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19
- Sinclair – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.27
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.29
- Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.29
