SLO County gas prices rising again, find the lowest costs

January 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Propelled by oil costs hovering around $80 a barrel, gas prices are rising throughout the United States. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents last week to $4.67, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell six cents to $4.44 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices fell four cents to $3.12 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.68. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.12 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $3.99 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.05 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.15 Speedway Express– Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.15 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.15 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19 Sinclair – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.27 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.29 Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.29

