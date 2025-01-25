Man hit, killed by car near Santa Margarita following altercation

January 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Shortly before a vehicle hit and killed a 19-year-old man attempting to run across Highway 101 near Santa Margarita, the man was in an altercation in a passenger vehicle, according to the CHP.

Not long after midnight on Jan. 19, the man got out of the passenger vehicle and attempted to run across the highway. A vehicle hit the man, who died at the scene.

Officers do not believe the altercation was the direct cause of the fatal accident. Investigators are not currently releasing the 19-year-old man’s name.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about this crash to call the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at (805) 594-8700.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...