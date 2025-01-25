Man hit, killed by car near Santa Margarita following altercation
January 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Shortly before a vehicle hit and killed a 19-year-old man attempting to run across Highway 101 near Santa Margarita, the man was in an altercation in a passenger vehicle, according to the CHP.
Not long after midnight on Jan. 19, the man got out of the passenger vehicle and attempted to run across the highway. A vehicle hit the man, who died at the scene.
Officers do not believe the altercation was the direct cause of the fatal accident. Investigators are not currently releasing the 19-year-old man’s name.
Investigators are asking anyone with any information about this crash to call the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at (805) 594-8700.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines