Pismo Beach fire damages apartment building, displaces six people
February 19, 2025
By SUMMER AWBREY
A late-night fire damaged an apartment building in Pismo Beach and displaced six people on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a fire burning at a multi-unit residential building at 551 Wadsworth Avenue not far from Judkins Middle School. Firefighters arrived to find one room fully engulfed in flames.
Crews contained the fire to one unit.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines