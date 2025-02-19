Pismo Beach fire damages apartment building, displaces six people

February 19, 2025

By SUMMER AWBREY

A late-night fire damaged an apartment building in Pismo Beach and displaced six people on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a fire burning at a multi-unit residential building at 551 Wadsworth Avenue not far from Judkins Middle School. Firefighters arrived to find one room fully engulfed in flames.

Crews contained the fire to one unit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

