Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is highest priced Cal State university

February 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the highest priced university in the California State University system because of the fees it charges, according to a CSU report.

The average campus-based mandatory fees in 2024-2025 are $1,981 per student while Cal Poly charges $6,077. The state university system charges consistent tuition rates at all campuses.

In March 2022, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong announced the San Luis Obispo based university would be adopting a measure to raise fees for future students. Beginning in 2023, tuition prices would increase by approximately $700 a year, every year until 2026.

“The increased fees will go mostly towards efforts to increase racial and socioeconomic diversity in the student population by offering more scholarships and financial aid, according to university administration. The university wishes to see the demographics of the student body “more closely resemble the state of California.”

