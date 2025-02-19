Front Page  »  

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is highest priced Cal State university

February 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the highest priced university in the California State University system because of the fees it charges, according to a CSU report.

The average campus-based mandatory fees in 2024-2025 are $1,981 per student while Cal Poly charges $6,077. The state university system charges consistent tuition rates at all campuses.

In March 2022, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong announced the San Luis Obispo based university would be adopting a measure to raise fees for future students. Beginning in 2023, tuition prices would increase by approximately $700 a year, every year until 2026.

“The increased fees will go mostly towards efforts to increase racial and socioeconomic diversity in the student population by offering more scholarships and financial aid, according to university administration. The university wishes to see the demographics of the student body “more closely resemble the state of California.”

 


Boy, this story should hit a nerve.


Anyway, I applaud the stated goal of diversity. When I was a student at Poly in the early 70’s—ag major—I remember only a handful of Hispanics in my classes and I would doubt there were any African-Americans, unless they were playing football or basketball.


However, when I went to school, tuition and fees were very little. Books were the big expense. We must find a way to make a college education more affordable and not saddle our young people with crippling debt after they graduate. In this complicated world, a person with a college degree, on average, makes a million dollars more during their lifetime than someone without it.


