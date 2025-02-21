Reckless driver crashes Corvette into home in San Luis Obispo

February 20, 2025

By SUMMER AWBREY

A drunk driver doing donuts on a residential road lost control and crashed his corvette into a house in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday evening, police said. This is the second time in less than a week a reckless driver in a silver corvette crashed in SLO.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a resident reported a car had crashed into their home on Parsons Way near Orcutt Road. Neither the driver nor the people in the home were injured.

“That’s our house…a little worse for the wear, but things can be fixed,” a resident posted on Facebook, “And despite being 40 weeks and one day pregnant, this surprisingly did not send the wife into labor…go figure!”

Officers arrested 26-year-old Eric Steven Rinell for DUI and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

On Feb. 15, another driver of a silver Corvette failed to negotiate the roundabout on Tank Farm Road, because of excessive speed, and crashed into a tree.

“Drinking and driving is dumb,” according to police. “Drinking, driving and spinning donuts in a cul-de-sac and losing control then hitting a house is even dumber. Seriously, don’t drink and drive.”

