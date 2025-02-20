San Luis Coastal School District cuts some positions, not enough

February 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Facing a $6.3 million budget deficit, on Tuesday the San Luis Coastal Unified School District Board of Trustees voted to cut 20 employee positions while also agreeing not to eliminate 5.5 counseling positions.

Staff proposed passing two resolutions with the first regarding counseling, but the public and staff argued against cutting counselor positions. The resolution then failed.

The second resolution included the elimination of 12 instructional aides, an English learner instructional aide, a physical education instructional aide, a counseling aide, a before and after school aide, one and a half office clerks, an human resources technician, an executive assistant in the superintendent’s office, and a payroll specialist. The board voted unanimously to pass the second resolution.

At a board meeting on Jan. 14, district administrators discussed cutting transitional kindergarten classes. Parents and some teachers were outraged at the suggestion which was eventually discarded.

The district still needs to confront its remaining budget deficit. The goal is to meet budget reduction targets while minimizing negative impacts on teaching and learning.

District officials are also hoping to procure a donation from PG&E to help fill the funding gap.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...