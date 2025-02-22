San Luis Obispo police officers accuse youth coach of drug dealing

February 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers earlier this week arrested a 22-year-old youth coach on multiple charges including selling drugs near a school.

After receiving a tip that 22-year-old Trevor Mason was dealing narcotics in San Luis Obispo, detectives launched an investigation. Officers then gathered evidence indicating Mason was selling suspected counterfeit Adderall, which has similar chemical components to methamphetamine.

Detectives served a search warrant at Mason’s residence on the 500 block of Highland Drive on Feb. 19. During the search, detectives discovered a large quantity of suspected narcotic pills, psilocybin mushrooms, and packaging indicative of narcotic sales.

Officers booked Mason into SLO County Jail on charges of possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale and sales of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. Mason was the released on $50,000 bail.

During the 2024 season, Mason worked as a junior varsity football coach at Morro Bay High School.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District has a lengthy history of misconduct amongst coaches including Morro Bay High School girl’s swim coach Tyler Andree who was found guilty of having sex with a student in 2021, and San Luis Obispo High School basketball coach Jeff Brandow who was terminated in 2023 amid allegations of sexual misconduct with students.

