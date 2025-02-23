San Luis Obispo County plans to appoint new county counsel

February 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is slated to appoint Jon Ansolabehere as county council on Tuesday, according to the agenda.

If appointed, if appointed, Ansolabehere will receive $397,783 annually in salary and benefits. His four year contact will begin on March 16.

Ansolabehere joined the SLO County Counsel’s Office in 2019 after working as assistant city attorney for the City of San Luis Obispo.

County Counsel Rita Neal announced in January she plans to retire on March 15. The SLO County Board of Supervisors appointed Neal to lead the office in Sept. 2012 at $258,541. Since then, her salary and benefits grew to nearly $500,000 a year.

