SLO County battles order to release Lopez Lake water for fish

February 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County is appealing a court order to release more water from Lopez Lake to support fish migration because of the rulings impact on the county’s water supply.

U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett in December sided with environmental groups with a goal of protecting a threatened species. She ordered San Luis Obispo County to increase the amount of water it releases from the Lopez Lake Dam each year to support steelhead trout migration through Arroyo Grande Creek for spawning in the watershed.

The water then runs into the Pacific Ocean.

The county appealed the decision on Jan. 24 arguing the additional water releases could lead to shortages during drought years.

Lopez Lake not only provides water for Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, Oceano and Avila Beach, it is also used to fight wild fires.

Lopez lake has received only 31% of its average rainfall through Feb. 4. Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

“We are deeply concerned and support the county’s appeal as a result of the potentially significant long-term impact to the water supply and storage that our residents, businesses and ecosystems rely upon,” according to a joint statement from Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and the Oceano Community Services District.

The county filed its appeal with 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

