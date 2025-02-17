Suspect shoots, kills man in Lompoc

February 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A suspect shot and killed a 29-year-old man in Lompoc on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 800 block of North Seventh Street. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responder transported the victim to Marian Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at (805) 875-8120.

