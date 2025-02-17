Conflicts of interest, mismanagement at SLO County agency

February 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following with its history of conflicts of interest and financial mismanagement, San Luis Obispo County’s waste agency mistakenly sent a check for $4,500 dollars to a nonprofit headed by the wife of one of its board members — SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding.

Late last year, a SLO County Integrated Waste Management (IWMA) employee was tasked with sending a $4,500 check to Ecologistic, another nonprofit. However, the staffer erred and sent the check to the Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo (ECOSLO), a nonprofit headed by Kendra Paulding.

Kendra Paulding’s nonprofit then cashed the check.

After IWMA staff discovered the error, they asked Kenra Paulding to return the money, which she did. The SLO County IWMA approved the repayment during its Jan. 8 meeting, according to the agenda.

Kendra Paulding seeks grant funding from IWMA board

With her husband on the board, late last year Kendra Paulding applied for a $10,000 IWMA grant to partially fund ECOSLO’s Green Business Program.

Breakdown of the ECOSLO’s plan for the grant:

$5,000 for ECOSLO staff salaries and benefits

$1,500 for ECOSLO administration costs

$3,500 for 14 $250 rebates to SLO County businesses to help offset the costs of purchasing reusable products for break rooms and kitchens.

On Nov. 13, 2024, the SLO County IWMA Board authorized its Executive Director Peter Cron to award ECOSLO $10,000, with Jimmy Paulding recusing himself.

On Dec. 31, 2024, the IWMA and ECOSLO entered into a contract agreeing to terms regarding the $10,000 grant. Kendra Paulding, who will personally receive a portion of the funding as staff, signed the contract which includes a conflict of interest clause.

The conflict of interest clause has raised concerns regarding Jimmy Paulding making board decisions regarding financially supporting nonprofits while his household is benefiting from the program.

“No officer, employee, or agent of IWMA who exercises any function or responsibility for planning and carrying out the services provided under this agreement will have any direct or indirect personal financial interest in the agreement,” according to the contract.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...