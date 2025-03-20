Atascadero man pleads not guilty to deadly hit-and-run

March 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 31-year-old Atascadero man accused of driving under the influence of drugs during a hit-and-run crash that killed an 11-year-old boy pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Zachary Bernal is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, narcotics possession, under the influence of a controlled substance, and hit-and-run resulting in death. He remains in custody with his bail set at $1,010,000.

Bernal is scheduled for a hearing on March 24 to discuss reducing his bail.

After school on March 14, José Gutiérrez was walking home on the 1080 block of El Camino Real when a truck drove onto the sidewalk and hit him, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

José Gutiérrez died at the scene.

On the evening of March 14, Atascadero police officers arrested Bernal.

