Attorneys were the judges: Ratings for SLO County judges

March 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Bar Association recently released a survey in which participants ranked local judges on their professionalism, efficiency and knowledge of the law.

Even though 77 attorneys participated in the poll, very few voted for some of the newer judges or commissioners. Even so, the Bar Association determined the overall participation “was significant and therefore provides validity to the results.”

CalCoastNews listed the judges by lowest to highest overall rating. The overall score is not the average of the participant’s ratings, but rather the participant’s rating of the judicial officer’s overall performance.

Judge Tana Coates

Judge Tana Coates received an overall rating of 7.30. Her lowest scores were 6.55 for rules decisively and 6.96 for efficiency in courtroom management.

Coates’ top scores were 9.02 for courteous and attentive in the courtroom and 8.20 for judicial demeanor.

Judge Erin Childs

Judge Erin Childs received an overall rating of 7.53. Her lowest scores were 7.24 for follows the law and 7.29 for quality of work product.

Childs’ top scores were 8.13 for ability to handle pretrial matters and 7.94 for courteous and attentive in the courtroom.

Judge Michael Frye

Judge Michael Frye received an overall rating of 7.33. His lowest scores were 6.89 for efficiency in courtroom management, 7.11 for controls for bias/fairness and 7.11 for rules decisively.

Frye’s top scores were 10.00 for quality of work product and 9.00 for judicial demeanor.

Judge Timothy Covello

Judge Timothy Covello received an overall rating of 7.53. His lowest scores were 7.20 for judicial demeanor and 7.47 for courteous and attentive in the courtroom.

Covello’s top scores were 8.67 for rules decisively and 8.50 for ability to handle pretrial matters.

Judge Matthew Guerrero

Judge Matthew Guerrero received an overall rating of 7.83. His lowest scores were 7.33 for follows the law and 7.39 for understands the law.

Guerrero’s top scores were 8.69 for courteous and attentive in the courtroom and 8.34 for judicial demeanor.

Judge Catherine Swysen

Judge Catherine Swysen received an overall rating of 8.00. Her lowest scores were 6.67 for efficiency in courtroom management and 7.88 for ability to handle pretrial matters.

Swysen’s top scores were 9.33 for understands the law and 9.33 for quality of written work product.

Commissioner Leslie Kraut

Commissioner Leslie Kraut received an overall rating of 8.22. Her lowest scores were 8.00 for quality of written work product and 8.11 for understands the law.

Kraut’s top scores were 9.25 for ability to handle pretrial matters and 8.46 for courteous and attentive in the courtroom.

Judge Rita Federman

Judge Rita Federman received an overall rating of 8.34. Her lowest scores were 7.87 for efficiency in courtroom management and 8.18 for controls for bias/fairness.

Federman’s top scores were 8.95 for quality of written work product and 8.69 for judicial demeanor.

Judge Gail Peron

Judge Gail Peron received an overall rating of 8.38. Her lowest scores were 8.15 for judicial demeanor, 8.23 for courteous and attentive in the courtroom, 8.23 for preparedness and 8.23 for rules decisively.

Peron’s top scores were 8.55 for ability to handle pretrial matters and 8.46 for follows the law.

Judge Jacquelyn Duffy

Judge Jacquelyn Duffy received an overall rating of 8.68. Her lowest scores were 8.45 for controls for bias/fairness and 8.55 for follows the law.

Duffy’s top scores were 9.41 for judicial demeanor and 9.27 for courteous and attentive in the courtroom.

Judge Michael Kelley

Judge Michael Kelley received an overall rating of 8.79. His lowest scores were 8.63 for follows the law and 8.81 for understands the law.

Kelley’s top scores were 9.18 for courteous and attentive in the courtroom and 9.16 for preparedness.

Judge Jessie Marino

Judge Jessie Marino received an overall rating of 8.92. His lowest scores were 8.55 for preparedness and 8.73 for understands the law.

Marino’s top scores were 10.00 for quality of written work product and 9.55 for courteous and attentive in the courtroom.

Commissioner Kenneth McDaniel

Commissioner Kenneth McDaniel received an overall rating of 9.00. His lowest scores were 8.73 for efficiency in courtroom management and 8.73 for rules decisively.

McDaniel’s top scores were 9.36 for ability to handle pretrial matters, 9.27 for judicial demeanor and 9.27 for quality of written work product.

Judge Craig van Rooyen

Judge Craig van Rooyen received an overall rating of 9.04. His lowest scores were 8.64 for follows the law and 8.86 for understands the law.

Van Rooyen’s top scores were 9.57 for judicial demeanor and 9.50 for ability to conduct trial.

Judge Crystal Seiler

Judge Crystal Seiler received an overall rating of 9.27. Her lowest scores were 8.64 for efficiency in courtroom management and 8.91 for controls in bias/fairness.

Seiler’s top scores were 9.73 for follows the law and 9.73 for preparedness.

