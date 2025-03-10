Drunk driver crashes into fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo

March 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday which flooded the roadway, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, a caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a hydrant near the intersection of Santa Rosa and Marsh streets. First responders transported the driver to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Officers plan to ask the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to file DUI charges against the driver.

