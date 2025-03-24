Cayucos Sanitary District rejects out-of-state manager

March 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following community concerns over its out-of-state general manager, the Cayucos Sanitary District Board of Directors voted 3-2 on March 20 not to rehire Rick Koon while looking into consultant services to manage the district, with directors Robert Enns and Shirley Lyon dissenting.

Koon moved out of state last fall without informing the board while he worked remotely. He then failed to meet the deadline for extending his contract.

Last week, the board consider a six-month contract for Koon for $98,429 for a minimum of 30 hours per week. The proposed contract only required Koon to appear in Cayucos in person three days a week, during the monthly board meetings.

The board had planned to sign a new contract with Koon on Thursday. The board’s 3-2 vote not to consider Koon’s contract and to look for a new manager was not expected and likely the result of activist Julie Tacker exposure of his move out of state.

