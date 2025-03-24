This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

March 24, 2025

By CalCoastNews Staff

Will the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, which gave $200,000 to the Cal Poly Corporation at its last meeting, vote to give the corporation another $350,000 for renovations of a facility supporting business development while looking at ways to balance its own budget?

Will the Morro Bay City Council recover permitting authority over portions of the waterfront?

These are several of the issues public officials will discuss during this week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. on March 25 in the board chambers.

More than a decade ago, former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill started collaborating with the Cal Poly Corporation to support its Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, known as the SLO HotHouse.

In the years that followed, the county provided funds while the SLO HotHouse provided one of Hill’s consultants free office space even though it appeared the consultant did not qualify.

Under item 7 on the agenda, county staff recommends the county dole out $350,000 from Economic Development Funds for HotHouse renovation and expansion. This is on top of the $200,000 the SLO County Board of Supervisors already allocated to the program, at the board’s last meeting, for a total of $550,000.

“Since 2011, the HotHouse has continued to drive significant economic growth and innovation for our region and are now working to expand their presence by opening a new larger location located at 1144 Chorro Street,” according to the county staff report. “The expansion will enhance the region’s startup ecosystem, provide critical resources to

emerging businesses, and attract investment in high growth industries.”

Under item 35, staff will proved a presentation regarding deficits including a $15.3 million budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1. Taking additional factors into account including raises made after Nov. 2024, SLO County’s budget deficit forecast for the 2025-2026 fiscal year climbs to $33.4 million.

The county is seeking to cut $40 million from the budget.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 25 in the council chambers.

The city modified its ordinance earlier this month regarding the construction, repair, modification and destruction of wells. The goal is to protect the city’s water supply from

contamination, pollution, or depletion.

The revised ordinance adds restrictions on the installation and maintenance on private, domestic, irrigation and agricultural wells to prevent contamination or depletion of the City’s groundwater supplies. The ordinance also transfers oversight and permitting of wells from the City Council to the Planning Commission.

Under item 9-g on the agenda, the council is slated to make a second vote required to modify the ordinance.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 25 in the council chambers.

When the city moved back into the historic City Hall in 2013, a new audio-visual

system was installed in the council chambers. The equipment is still in use today.

Under item A-3 on the agenda, the council will discuss spending up to $269,460, for the purchase, configuration, installation, and commissioning of a new audio-visual system in the council chambers. The council will also consider appropriating $66,000 from the technology replacement fund for conference room upgrades

In addition, the council will vote on whether or not to discontinue utilizing Channel 20 to stream live and past council meetings.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 24 in the council chambers.

A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge in May 2024 found that Grover Beach City Clerk Wendi Sims violated the law in her rejection of recall petitions. Judge van Rooyen then ordered Sims to allow Grover H2O to circulate the recall petitions.

Grover H2O, Debra Peterson, and Brenda Auer are seeking $151,630 from the city for their legal fees and court costs.

Under closed session on the agenda, the city council authorized the city attorney and the law firm of Lozano Smith to battle against paying the costs.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on March 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall.

The California Coastal Commission recently found the original tideland surveys on portions of Morro Bay’s waterfront district, including the power plant property. To the city’s dismay, the surveys expand the commissions area of permitting jurisdiction and create a potential conflict over any future development.

Commission staff recommends the city initiate a transfer. The commission can then delegate its original permit authority to the City of Morro Bay.

Under item 9-b on the agenda, the city council will discuss and vote on the proposed transfer request.

