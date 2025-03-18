Former substitute teacher arrested with child porn in Nipomo

March 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Sheriff deputies arrested a former substitute teacher for possession of child pornography in Nipomo last week.

At approximately 11 p.m. on March 13, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputy on routine patrol spotted a vehicle parked on the side of the road near Los Berros Road and Highway 101 in Nipomo. The deputy stopped to talk to the driver.

During the interaction, the deputy discovered the driver was in possession of child pornography on his phone.



The suspect, 54-year-old Gregory Kornman of Nipomo, used to work as a substitute teacher at an elementary school in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.



Deputies arrested Kornman for possession of child pornography and booked him in the SLO County Jail where he remains held without bail.

Since the arrest, additional search warrants have been served and the case is still being actively investigated. Deputies are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.



