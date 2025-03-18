Front Page  »  

Body found in parking lot in San Luis Obispo

March 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The body of a  man was found Sunday in a parked car in the Costco parking lot in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m., a caller reported concerns over a person in a vehicle. Officers and firefighters arrived to find a man in a vehicle with discolored skin.

Officers broke out the back vehicle window and immediately smelled gas.

At 6:25 p.m., hazmat crews were sent to the Costco parking lot.

Investigators suspect the incident was intentional, The San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Officer is investigating the cause of death.

 


