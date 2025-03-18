Body found in parking lot in San Luis Obispo
March 17, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The body of a man was found Sunday in a parked car in the Costco parking lot in San Luis Obispo.
Shortly after 6:15 p.m., a caller reported concerns over a person in a vehicle. Officers and firefighters arrived to find a man in a vehicle with discolored skin.
Officers broke out the back vehicle window and immediately smelled gas.
At 6:25 p.m., hazmat crews were sent to the Costco parking lot.
Investigators suspect the incident was intentional, The San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Officer is investigating the cause of death.
