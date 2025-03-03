Justice Department working to combat violent antisemitism

March 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Department of Justice announced today that it is working to promote the correct and uniform interpretation of federal law protecting access to places of religious worship. Allegations that an antisemitic mob used violence, intimidation, and threats to prevent congregants from accessing the Adas Torah Synagogue spurred the announcement.

A statement of interest filing is part of the department’s nationwide efforts to promote freedom of religious worship and combat antisemitism in all its forms.

“Members of our Jewish community should not have to think about their safety when they go to worship,”Joseph T. McNally, acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. “We make clear today that federal law prohibits people from obstructing access to places of worship.”

The Department of Justice recently announced the formation of a multi-agency task force coordinated by the Civil Rights Division to combat antisemitism, which is visiting 10 university campuses that have experienced antisemitic events. The universities are Columbia University; George Washington University; Harvard University; Johns Hopkins University; New York University; Northwestern University; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Minnesota; and the University of Southern California.

Private plaintiffs have already sued CodePink Women for Peace, CodePink Action Fund, WESPAC Foundation, Honor the Earth, Courtney Lenna Schirf, Remo Ibrahim, Palestinian Youth Movement, and various unnamed individuals. These plaintiffs allege that on June 23, 2024, these organizations and individuals violated provisions of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act that protects access to places of religious worship.

To report possible violations of federal civil rights laws go to the Justice Department website or call toll-free at (800) 253-3931.

