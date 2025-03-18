Paso Robles police warn public of Facebook scam

March 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles Police Department warned the public last week about an ongoing Facebook scam.

The alleged criminals are creating fake Facebook accounts and then hacking into real Facebook accounts. They then use the hacked accounts to create fraudulent listings to lure unsuspecting buyers into sending money for non-existent goods or services.

How to spot the scam:

The seller asks for an electronic deposit before you’ve even seen the item.

The seller asks for payment by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

The seller asks for payment using a “friends” Venmo, Zelle, CashApp or other third-party payment.

The seller pressures you to act quickly, often claiming that the item will sell fast or that the “deal” is only available for a short time.

The price of the items just seems too good to be true.

Tips to protect yourself:

Confirm with the seller – If a friend is selling something, call or text them outside of Facebook to make sure it’s real. If you don’t already have the person’s phone #, then don’t trust the phone # the seller gives you, it may be a fake number.

Never send money front – If they demand a deposit before you see the item, walk away.

Enable two-factor authentication – This helps prevent your account from getting hacked.

Report suspicious activity – If you believe you’ve encountered a scam, report it immediately to Facebook Marketplace and notify local authorities.

Trust your instincts – If something doesn’t feel right, walk away from the transaction.

“If someone does get scammed, never feel ashamed,” according to police. “Some criminals are really good at what they do, and they prey on trust. The best way to fight back is by sharing experiences and staying informed. The more we talk about these scams, the harder it becomes for scammers to operate.”

