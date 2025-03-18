Santa Barbara man busted attempting to have sex with teen

March 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Barbara man on Monday for arranging to meet with a minor for the purpose of lewd acts as part of a trap to catch pedophiles.

On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to the 6800-block of Hollister to meet with a reporting party who had been posing as a juvenile online. The reporting party had arranged to meet with a man wanting to engage in lewd acts with a juvenile.

Deputies took 34-year-old Adam Escarcega into custody and booked him in the Main Jail for soliciting a minor for lewd acts in lieu of $75,000 bail.

