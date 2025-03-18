Santa Barbara man busted attempting to have sex with teen
March 18, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Barbara man on Monday for arranging to meet with a minor for the purpose of lewd acts as part of a trap to catch pedophiles.
On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to the 6800-block of Hollister to meet with a reporting party who had been posing as a juvenile online. The reporting party had arranged to meet with a man wanting to engage in lewd acts with a juvenile.
Deputies took 34-year-old Adam Escarcega into custody and booked him in the Main Jail for soliciting a minor for lewd acts in lieu of $75,000 bail.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines