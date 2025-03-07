San Luis Obispo doubling fines for Saint Fratty’s Day

March 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has expanded the days for doubling fines for rowdy parties and alcohol offenses associated with Saint Fratty’s Day.

The city’s safety enhancement zone begins today and extends until March 10, and also from March 14 through March 18. Fines are doubled for open container, peeing in public, noise violations and unruly gatherings.

An estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people gathered near the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus on March 16, 2024 for the annual Saint Fratty’s Day celebration. Students damaged dorms, broke glass and left trash throughout the area.

The city has provided the following tips to avoid costly fines:

• Keep bottles, cans and cups of booze inside the bars and your house.

• Use a toilet, not the street. Portable restrooms will be available for use downtown.

• If celebrating at home, keep the music volume down and turn down the bass.

• Keep gatherings small. Inviting 500 people to your condo is not the best idea.

• Do not drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or use rideshare apps to get home safely.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...