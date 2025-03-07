Candidate for this week’s dumbest criminal in San Luis Obispo

March 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police arrested an alleged drug dealer last month whom they found intoxicated and lying on a sidewalk next to a large amount of drugs and cash.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 14, a caller reported a man bleeding from a cut on his head. Officers arrived to find a very intoxicated man lying on the ground next to a Louis Vuitton bag.

Inside the bag, officers found a wallet, identification, almost $8000 in cash, several cell phones, and a plastic bag with approximately 35.5 grams of white powder.

First responders transported 44-year-old Angel Resendez of Avila Beach to a local hospital because of his high level of intoxication and to treat his injury. The white powder was later tested and found to be cocaine.

San Luis Obispo Police Detectives authored a search warrant for Resendez’s residence and vehicles which led to the discovery of ammunition and additional narcotics.

Officers arrested Resendez for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of narcotics with intent to sell, felony possession of narcotics with two prior convictions, and felony possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...