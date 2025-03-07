Drunk pizza delivery driver arrested in San Luis Obispo

March 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An allegedly drunk pizza delivery driver was arrested Wednesday for DUI and for a hit-and-run crash in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported a two vehicle crash at Ella Street and Johnson Avenue. When officers arrived, they were told a driver wearing a Domino’s Pizza uniform ran away on foot. A witness took a photo of the driver and gave it to officers.

An additional witness saw the driver throw a small bottle into the bushes before running away. Officers located a mostly consumed bottle of vodka.

Shortly afterwards, officers spotted the driver standing to the rear of Domino’s Pizza on Foothill Boulevard. The 36-year-old suspect had minor injuries from the airbag deployment.

Officers arrested Roane Holman for misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor hit-and-run. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...