Cal Poly president to speak to Congress about campus antisemitism

April 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo President Jeffrey Armstrong has been called to speak at a hearing before Congress on May 7 regarding antisemitism on campus.

Joining Armstrong at the hearing to speak on their failure to address antisemitism on campus are DePaul University President Robert L. Manuel and Haverford College president Wendy Raymond. The three campus presidents will speak at the “Beyond the Ivy League: Stopping the Spread of Antisemtism on American Campuses” hearing held by the Committee on Education & Workforce.

“For the past few years, our committee has played a critical role in both uncovering the rampant antisemitism on college campuses and holding administrators accountable,” said Chairman Walberg. “This hearing is a continuation of this work so that we can ensure Jewish students across the nation don’t face threats or harassment in violation of Title VI. Numerous legislative options are under consideration to make certain that schools across the country are ensuring a safe learning environment for all students in compliance with federal law.”

Cal Poly received an “F” rating on the Anti-Defamation League’s antisemitism report card, the result of mutiple campus antisemitic incidents. Last week, the grade was changed to “D” after the university established a Presidential Antisemitism Task Force.

Antisemitic incidents on campus

In Oct. 2023, someone in a passing car verbally harassed two Jewish students with the phrase “death to Israel.”

In May 2024, someone sent a faculty member an email containing antisemitic messages, including that “Jewish groups are paying to send U.S. police to train in Israel…to protect Illuminati Jewish elite,” that “Jews control the media and own America” and that Jews “are declaring war on the entire white race.”

Also in May 2024, students at Cal Poly issued a 25-page document demanding the university divest from Israel.

A group of students then blocked the California Boulevard entrance to Cal Poly. Officers arrested eight people during the protest including four students, one professor and three people unrelated to the campus.

In Oct. 2024, someone spray painted graffiti on campus buildings that read “From Gaza to Cal Poly, let the intifada spread.”

Also in Oct. 2024, students held an anti-Israel rally celebrating the Oct. 7 anniversary of Hamas’ terrorist attack. Protesters displayed a banner that read, “End the occupation” with inverted red triangle imagery, a symbol popularized by Hamas to mark targets.

Both Haverford College and DePaul University currently have “F” ratings on the Anti-Defamation League’s antisemitism report card.

