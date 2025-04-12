Front Page  »  

Outage leaves more than 1,300 Cayucos residents without power

April 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than 1,300 PG&E customers lost power in Cayucos on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., 190 PG&E customers in northern Cayucos lost power. Eleven minutes later, 1,169 additional PG&E customers lost power.

The cause of the outages remains under investigation. PG&E estimates power will be restored by 10:45 a.m.


I wonder how those who own electric cars are faring.


1

Seriously? It’s a tiny power failure.


Lol, hint batteries…….


-1
