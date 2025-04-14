CHP officer crashes into drunk driver near Paso Robles

April 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A California Highway Patrol vehicle crashed into a sedan driven by a drunk driver who was attempting to cross Highway 101 at the Wellsona Road interchange on Sunday night, officer said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the male driver stopped at the San Paso Truck Stop to buy beer and then drove eastbound in a silver sedan on Wellsona Road where he attempted to cross Highway 101. The driver of the sedan pulled directly in front of the southbound CHP patrol vehicle.

The CHP patrol car then T-boned the silver sedan. However, the officer took evasive action and was able to minimize the impact.

Neither of the two CHP officers inside the patrol car were injured. The driver of the sedan was temporarily unable to exit his vehicle, but was assisted by law enforcement.

First responders transported the driver of the sedan to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

After his release, officers booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on a drunk driving charge.

