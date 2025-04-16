Is Tribune using courts to pummel Paso Robles council member?

April 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Tribune has sued the City of Paso Robles and City Councilman Chris Bausch over a barrage of records requests that have not been finished leading to name calling, a podcast and allegations of wrongdoing.

As part of their job, journalists regularly scan government documents as they seek to provide the facts. In some cases, they pour over records at public agencies or ask employees or officials to provide documents.

In other cases, reporters make public records requests for documents including text messages and emails. As more and more people contact public officials through their private cell phones or email accounts, those records are also subject to the Public Records Act if government issues are discussed.

The Tribune started its ongoing request for records after learning former Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis had filed a claim alleging that he had been criticized over his faith, his fitness to hold office and his sexual orientation. He said that Councilman Chris Bausch and others, including a CalCoastNews reporter, had conspired against him.

A key element that Lewis cited in making his claim for compensation was that Bausch had used CalCoastNews to publish a damaging story about him regarding comments made at a pastry shop. Lewis said that the story, “Paso Robles councilman discusses allegations he disparaged staff,” was not true and contributed to the hostile work environment he experienced at his job.

Tribune reporters sent their first records request to Bausch in Oct. 2024. Over the next four months, the Tribune reporters sent 19 records requests, or a new request every six days, according to the lawsuit.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Tribune reporters continue to send new records requests, including one this week, Bausch said.

In an odd twist, Paso Robles City Attorney Elizabeth Hull ordered Bausch to produce the requested records in two formats, which is not a requirement under the Public Records Act. Hull also ordered Bausch to send the requests to her as he pulled the documents, with signed affidavits that he had sent all the requested records.

On March 10, the Tribune filed a lawsuit against Bausch contending he should have immediately complied with its reporter’s public records requests.

While the California Public Records Act requires documents to be turned over within 10 days in most cases, it allows extensions for larger records requests.

To put the issue into context, on Nov. 8, 2024, CalCoastNews made a records request to the state of California for documents related to an application. An attorney for the state agency then asked for additional time to gather the records. On Jan. 16, the state agency completed the request by providing nearly 350 pages.

In its lawsuit, the Tribune claims CalCoastNews in Dec. 2024 released a “leaked” copy of the conversation at the pastry shop. The public conversation was overheard and recorded by multiple people, which means it was not a secret conversation that was “leaked.”

In addition, Tribune reporters claimed CalCoastNews cut out a portion of the audio recording. While CalCoastNews released the entire recording of Lewis, Bausch and Mayor John Hamon’s conversation, it removed a portion at the end that only included background noise from the pastry shop.

While focusing on CalCoastNews, Tribune reporters failed to note that the audio recording of the conversation confirmed Bausch’s version and the CalCoastNews story, while refuting Lewis’ version that CalCoastNews’ coverage of the conversation was false and harmed him.

During a case management conference on April 9, Bausch said he was working to collect the records, noting there are more than 700 searches he needs to complete to comply with multiple records requests for thousands of pages of documents. In addition to the Tribune’s 19 requests, several supporters of Lewis have also bombarded Bausch with records requests.

Hull told the Tribune that Bausch said he would not turn the records over without a court order, according to the lawsuit.

“That quote is, in fact, a lie,” Bausch told the court.

In regards to Hull’s demand that Bausch sign affidavits after every release, Superior Court Judge Michael Kelley said that was not required.

In explaining the delay in turning over the records, Bausch told the court an attorney provided by the city’s insurance company initially wanted to preserve records until a settlement was reached with Lewis.

“Once a settlement agreement was finally reached on Jan. 25, there was a new concern on the part of the (city’s insurance) attorneys that releasing some or all of the embargoed emails or text messages could trigger a lawsuit based on some real or imagined defamation,” Bausch said.

Several weeks ago, Hull told Bausch the city council had voted to deny Bausch legal representation because he refused to sign the affidavits, an action the judge said is not required. He is currently searching for an attorney.

Tribune reporters and its editorial staff have accused Bausch of being a bully, of stonewalling, and attempting to hide records. “Someone needs to stand up to bullies. That’s why The Tribune is suing Chris Bausch,” the Tribune titled an article announcing the lawsuit.

“This is not a “gotcha” move,” Tribune editorial staff wrote in an article. “We would prefer not to spend our time in a courtroom — it takes time away from reporting the news — but we are convinced that the public is best served when officials conduct their business out in the open, rather than via secret texts or emails.”

If public officials fail to abide by the California Public Records Act, the requester can file a lawsuit seeking the court to order the official to turn over documents. In most cases, the judge then allows the plaintiff to seek legal fees and court costs.

Eighteen pages of records request

Records request to Chris Bausch.

