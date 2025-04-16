San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying vandal

April 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police is seeking the public’s help identifying the vandal who damaged seven vehicles on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, security cameras captured the male suspect as he walked along Johnson Avenue appearing intoxicated. Police report the suspect targeted seven vehicles in the area.

The department is asking anyone who recognized the suspect or has information about the vandalism to contact Officer Church at (805) 594-8004, reference case 250413029.

