Lake Nacimiento at risk: Group takes legal action

April 9, 2025

Opinion by Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee

The Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee is in a critical legal battle against Monterey County’s mismanagement of Lake Nacimiento’s water levels. Excessive water releases and the controversial Interlake Tunnel Project threaten to devastate recreation, tourism, and the local economy.

A San Luis Obispo County judge has ordered Monterey County to engage in a final settlement process with our committee to address these ongoing issues. The outcome of this legal fight could determine whether Lake Nacimiento remains a thriving resource for boaters, fishermen, and families—or continues to be drained at the expense of local communities.

The issue: Excessive water releases and the Interlake Tunnel Project

For years, Monterey County’s water releases from Lake Nacimiento have been mismanaged and at times appear to have exceeded legal limits, with documented cases such as the 12,000 acre-feet over-release in 2018—valued at over $30 million—was released in violation of the state-issued operating permit. These excessive releases have led to dangerously low lake levels, dry launch ramps, and restricted recreational access during peak months from May through Labor Day.

Compounding the problem, Monterey County is pushing forward with the Interlake Tunnel Project, which would divert water from Lake Nacimiento to Lake San Antonio.

While our committee supports responsible water management, the current plan lacks transparency and necessary safeguards to protect recreation and local ecosystems. Repeated requests for project details have been ignored, forcing our committee to take legal action—an expensive but necessary fight to protect Lake Nacimiento’s future.

The impact on the community

· Recreational devastation – Water mismanagement has left launch ramps and docks unusable, restricting access for residents, visitors, and businesses dependent on lake tourism.

· Economic damage – Local tourism, property values, and businesses—ranging from marinas and campgrounds to restaurants and gas stations—are at risk.

· Environmental consequences – Unchecked water releases disrupt the lake’s ecosystem, harming fish populations and natural habitats.

Legal battle and fundraising efforts

The Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee has been engaged in litigation against Monterey County since 2019.

This six-year legal fight has reached a critical turning point. While $375,000 has been raised, an additional $250,000 is urgently needed to finalize this case and prevent further damage to Lake Nacimiento.

“The time to act is now,” said Tara Kasarjian, committee volunteer. “This may be our last chance to demand fair water management and ensure that Lake Nacimiento remains a thriving recreational and economic resource for future generations. Without immediate financial support, we risk losing everything we’ve fought for.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...